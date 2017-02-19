Swedes scratch their heads, roll their eyes at Trump’s suggestion of major a incident

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson