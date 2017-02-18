Iraqi forces launch push to retake western Mosul from IS

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses Pause

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know