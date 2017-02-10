Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in eastern Mosul kill 5

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery Pause

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass