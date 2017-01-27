‘Dishonest’ Melania profile is recycled for badly-timed cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:23 Demolition on Clover Island

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off