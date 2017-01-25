Italy premier admits delays in avalanche response

Italy Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday acknowledged delays and "malfunctioning" in Italy's response to the avalanche that buried a mountain hotel — but he said it's wrong to try to find scapegoats now.
In a briefing to parliament, Gentiloni said the government doesn't fear the truth and that criminal investigations will ascertain responsibilities.
But he said such investigations are not meant "to poison the well." He said he shares the search for truth but not the scapegoating underway.
Audio recordings of an emergency call have shown how the first alarms about the avalanche were brushed off by the Pescara prefect's office, which assured the caller the hotel was fine.
Twenty-four people died from the Jan. 18 disaster at the Hotel Rigopiano in Italy's central Abruzzo region. Five remain under the rubble.
Rescue crews recovered several more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, even as they mourned colleagues who were killed in a nearby helicopter crash.
The emergency helicopter slammed into a mountainside buried in thick fog Tuesday as its crew was rescuing an injured skier. The two pilots, three crew members and the skier were killed. Some of the rescue team onboard had been working at the avalanche site about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away up until Monday.
