Women's March around the World: Jan. 21 2017

Women hold candles while they sing during a demonstration in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington at the same time as the U.S. Presidential inauguration, in Brussels on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The event organized by a multicultural grassroots coalition of women in the Brussels area seek to counter the rise of the far right agenda – be it in Europe, the U.S. or beyond.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
AP
Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S President Donald Trump.
Christophe Ena
AP
Signs that read in Spanish "No more wars," "No more deportations" and "No racism." hang from a fence in front of the U.S Embassy, during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, Jan. 20 2017, amid apprehension in Mexico regarding his previous comments about Mexico and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP
People gather at Hyde Park during the Women's March rally protesting the start of Donald Trump's presidency, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Protesters at the Women's March rally carried placards with slogans including "Women of the world resist," ''Feminism is my trump card" and "Fight like a girl."
Rick Rycroft
AP
Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as new President of the United States.
Michael Sohn
AP
Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Bikas Das
AP
Artist Kaya Mar displays his painting during the Women's March on London following the Inauguration of President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016.
Tim Ireland
AP
People shouts slogans during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Manu Fernandez
AP
Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Darko Vojinovic
AP
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016.
Tim Ireland
AP
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Trafalgar Square, central London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. The march is being held in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, and other cities worldwide, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's U.S. presidency.
Tim Ireland
AP
A woman holds a sign during the women's march rally in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Agustin Marcarian
AP
Czarek Sokolowski
AP
Protesters raise placards as they take part in a demonstration for the Women's March during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, in Athens, Greece, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S President Donald Trump.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP