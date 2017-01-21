Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball Pause

1:14 An Icy Time

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington