16 killed in fiery bus crash on Italian highway

1:14 An Icy Time Pause

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

2:25 Threatened alligator snapping turtles rehabilitated in Texas, released into the wild

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:29 Ice skating down the street

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment