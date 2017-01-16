Pound sags amid 'hard Brexit' signals ahead of May speech

1:23 Pasco High freshman learning to walk again Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:34 Tri-City pastor on the road to healing — and so grateful

2:37 When it's cold outside, but warm inside, ice dams cause roof damage

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom