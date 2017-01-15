Police enter latest Brazil prison to see inmates massacred

1:34 Tri-City pastor on the road to healing — and so grateful Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?