WikiLeaks threatens to sue CNN after ‘pedophile’ charge repeated on air

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before Pause

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:34 Kenyatta K.E. Bridges speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

0:31 Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop