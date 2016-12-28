Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Pause

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:01 'Arrival' film trailer

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:04 Washington State Department of Transportation goat patrol adds four new 'weed warriors' to crew