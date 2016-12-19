Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:34 Breast cancer survivor successfully lobbies to change DOL license photo policy

1:12 HAPO and KPD handing out cash instead of tickets

1:18 Christmas nativity tradition continues at Hillspring Church

0:26 Former foster child gives back

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation