December 18, 2016 9:05 PM

Australia and France insist on secrecy of new sub design

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

The Australian and French defense ministers say they are giving top priority to concealing design details of a new Australian submarine after data was leaked from French shipbuilder DCNS about a submarine built for India.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that the mutual concerns of France and Australia to avoid a repeat of such a leak were addressed in an agreement on protecting classified information signed in Paris last week.

Australia announced in April that DCNS, a French state majority-owned company, had been chosen to design 12 diesel-electric submarines at a cost of at least 56 billion Australian dollars ($41 billion).

Fears were raised in August that India's Scorpene subs could be compromised by the leak of sensitive data from DCNS.

