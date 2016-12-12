UK leader to introduce official definition of anti-Semitism

British Prime Minister Teresa May is introducing an official definition for anti-Semitism in hopes of curbing attacks against Jews.
May says the ground-breaking step will mean that anyone whose language or behavior displays hatred toward Jews "will be called out on it."
Jewish groups say a clear definition will make it easier to demonstrate when actions are anti-Semitic.
Though the language has no binding legal effect, Jewish rights groups hope that it will be used by courts and other government institutions.
May was expected to announce the change at a private lunch Monday.
