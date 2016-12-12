Greece's Tsipras to meet Germany's Merkel in Berlin Friday

The German government says Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Berlin this week to discuss the migrant situation, Cyprus and Greece's financial issues with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Monday that the meeting will take place on Friday.
She said that major issues would include negotiations on the future of Cyprus; migrants and relations between the European Union and Greece's eastern neighbor, Turkey; and "on the margins," the financial and economic situation.
The International Monetary Fund has argued strongly in favor of big debt relief measures for Greece. Germany in particular has been hesitant to offer anything substantial until Greece has delivered on reforms demanded by its international creditors.
