More than 30 dead as tanker rams into vehicles on Kenya road

1:58 Living Christmas Tree EDIT.mp4 Pause

1:02 Vit Plant employees present gifts to Toys for Tots

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery