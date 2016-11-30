AP PHOTOS: Saint festival shows Orthodox strength in Romania

In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture taken with a long exposure time, catholic priests sit inside the St. Joseph cathedral next to remains and an icon depicting Pope John Paul II during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains. A few drops of Pope John Paul II's blood were carried through the streets of the Romanian capital by the Catholics, the remains of three Orthodox saints, one Saint Dimitrie the patron of Bucharest, by the Orthodox.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture a container holding holy water is placed at the entrance of the orthodox patriarchal cathedral in Bucharest, Romania. The feast of St. Dimitrie of Basarobov in Bucharest is an annual demonstration of the strength of Christianity in Romania, and the dominance of the Orthodox branch.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture priests carry the remains of Saint Dimitrie Bassarabov, during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains. The Catholics have a few drops of the blood of Saint John Paul II; the Orthodox claim to have the remains of three saints including those of St. Dimitrie, the patron saint of Bucharest.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture children wearing orthodox priest outfits watch a priest getting into his outfit in Bucharest, Romania. The feast of St. Dimitrie of Basarobov in Bucharest is an annual demonstration of the strength of Christianity in Romania, and the dominance of the Orthodox branch. Catholics are 4.3 percent of Romania's population of 19 million, while about 85 percent are Orthodox believers.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture women pass by a container holding remains of Saint Dimitrie Bassarabov, before they are taken out for a pilgrimage, at the orthodox patriarchal cathedral in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture a child watches as a priest leans on a container holding the remains of Saint Dimitrie Bassarabov, as other clerics wait for their turn, during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture catholic priests march with remains of Pope John Paul II during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains. Both churches parade holy remains. The Catholics have a few drops of the blood of Saint John Paul II; the Orthodox claim to have the remains of three saints including those of St. Dimitrie, the patron saint of Bucharest.
In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture catholic priests enter the St. Joseph cathedral with remains of Pope John Paul II during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains. Both churches parade holy remains. The Catholics have a few drops of the blood of Saint John Paul II; the Orthodox claim to have the remains of three saints including those of St. Dimitrie, the patron saint of Bucharest.
In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture a woman holds on to an icon depicting Pope John Paul II during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture taken with a long exposure time, Catholic priests sit inside the St. Joseph cathedral next to remains and an icon depicting Pope John Paul II during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture riot police officers stand next to Orthodox priests before a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture a child wearing a priest outfit holds the hand of an Orthodox priest before a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. Both churches parade holy remains. The Catholics have a few drops of the blood of Saint John Paul II; the Orthodox claim to have the remains of three saints including those of St. Dimitrie, the patron saint of Bucharest.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture Orthodox nuns and priests wait before a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. Both churches parade holy remains. The Catholics have a few drops of the blood of Saint John Paul II; the Orthodox claim to have the remains of three saints including those of St. Dimitrie, the patron saint of Bucharest.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture priests carry the remains of Saint Dimitrie Bassarabov, during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture Orthodox girls take part in a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture Orthodox worshipers listen to a religious service during a pilgrimage, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains.
In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture a Catholic worshipper holds a cross during a pilgrimage with Pope John Paul II's remains, in Bucharest, Romania. Both churches parade holy remains. The Catholics have a few drops of the blood of Saint John Paul II; the Orthodox claim to have the remains of three saints including those of St. Dimitrie, the patron saint of Bucharest.
In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture a Catholic worshiper prays during a pilgrimage with Pope John Paul II's remains, in Bucharest, Romania. Both churches parade holy remains. The Catholics have a few drops of the blood of Saint John Paul II; the Orthodox claim to have the remains of three saints including those of St. Dimitrie, the patron saint of Bucharest.
In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 picture Catholic worshipers take part in a pilgrimage with Pope John Paul II's remains, in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains.
In this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 picture Orthodox worshippers attend prayers in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains.
In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 picture Orthodox worshippers cheer as they are allowed to advance in the line for touching the remains of Saint Dimitrie Bassarabov in Bucharest, Romania. The Romanian Orthodox and Catholic churches staged pilgrimages parading holy remains.
