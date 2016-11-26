AP PHOTOS: A look at Fidel Castro through the years

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 1961 file photo provided by Cuba's government, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro cuts sugar cane in an unknown location in Cuba. Castro has died at age 90. President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died late Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Cuban Government via AP, File
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 1959 file photo, Cuba's rebel leader Fidel Castro, center, and his soldiers make a roadside appearance as they move toward Havana where a welcome is expected the next day. Castro and his fighters ousted dictator Fulgencio Batista and established a communist government.
File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 1, 1995 file photo, Cuban President Fidel Castro stands on the Great Wall of China, 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Beijing. Viewed from the world's largest communist country, Castro's death is a reminder of how the communist axis has changed beyond recognition since the ideologically charged era when the bearded revolutionary cut a dashing figure on the world stage alongside leaders like Mao Zedong.
Greg Baker, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 1959 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro addresses a crowd in a park in front of the presidential palace in Havana, Cuba.
Harold Valentine, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 1981 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro speaks during the XXVI Congress of the Communist Party in the Soviet Union in Moscow, Russia.
Prensa Latina via AP Images, File
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, third from right, shakes hands with U.S. boxer Joe Louis during a welcoming ceremony in Havana, Cuba.
Prensa Latina via AP Images, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 5, 1960 file photo, Cuban leaders walk arm-in-arm at the head of the funeral procession for the victims of the La Coubre explosion, blamed by the Cuban government on a U.S. bomb attack on the Cuban ship La Coubre in the harbor of Havana, Cuba. From left to right are Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, the first president of post-Batista Cuba, Osvaldo Dorticos, Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Defense Minister Augusto Martinez-Sanchez, ecology minister Antonio Nunez-Jimenez, American William Morgan from Toledo, Ohio, and Spaniard Eloy Guttierez Menoyo.
AP Photo, File
FILE - In this March 1985 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during an interview at the presidential palace in Havana, Cuba.
Charles Tasnadi, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this 1958 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, center, questions a man charged with banditry as Celia Sanchez looks on during a trial held in the guerrillas' base in the Cuban mountain range of Sierra Maestra. For a quarter century fellow revolutionary Celia Sanchez was Castro's confidante and closest aide before dying of cancer in 1980.
Andrew St. George, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 15, 1960 file photo, American novelist Ernest Hemingway, right, stands with Cuba's leader Fidel Castro who holds a trophy after winning the individual championship in the annual Hemingway Fishing Tournament in Havana, Cuba.
File
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 13, 1960 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro smiles after reeling in a 54 pound marlin fish at the annual Hemingway fishing tournament in Havana, Cuba.
AP Photo, File
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1971 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, center left, rides with Chile's President Salvador Allende through a crowd waving communist flags in Santiago, Chile.
File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 17, 1959 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, center, and Oklahoma Creek Indian missionary W.A. Reiford, right, wear war bonnets as Cuban Capt. Antonio Nunez Jimenez looks on. Reiford went to Havana to open an orphanage.
AP Photo, File
FILE - In this file photo released on July 3, 1962, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro bats in a baseball game in the Sierra Maestra, Cuba.
File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 1972 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, reviews troops during his visit to Leuna, formerly the German Democratic Republic. With Castro is East German President Erich Honecker.
Prensa Latina via AP Images, File
Rogelio More
FILE - In this April 19, 1959 file photo, Vice President Richard Nixon, right, shakes hands Cuba's leader Fidel Castro after a private meeting as they leave Nixon's office in Washington D.C.
AP Photo, File
FILE - In this May 14, 2002 file photo, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, accompanied by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, warms up before throwing the first pitch in an all-star baseball game at the Latin American Stadium in Havana, Cuba.
Cristobal Herrera, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 1995 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, center, wearing a Viet Cong hat and checkered scarf, samples root fibers, the staple food of Vietnamese living in the underground tunnel network during the Vietnam War, in Vietnam. The man sitting next to Castro is an unidentified Vietnam war veteran who was based at Cu Chi and was acting as one of Castro's guides.
Lois Raimondo, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 3,1989 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev wave to supporters in Havana, Cuba.
Carlos Osorio, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this undated file publicity photo released by HBO, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, left, walks with Oliver Stone during Stone's making of the HBO documentary "Looking for Fidel" in Havana, Cuba.
HBO, Rose Serra via AP, File
Pope John Paul II, right, listens as Fidel Castro makes remarks Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1998, during a welcoming ceremony at Jose Marti Airport in Havana, Cuba.
Domenico Stinellis
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 28, 2012 file photo made available by the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano, Pope Benedict XVI, right, meets with Cuba's leader Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba.
Osservatore Romano, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis meets Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba.
Alex Castro
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 26, 2006 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro gestures as he addresses a crowd of Latin American students gathered for the anniversary of the attack on the Moncada barracks in Pedernales, Cuba.
Javier Galeano, File
AP Photo
