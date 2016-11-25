New era for Cuba as icon Fidel Castro passes

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock Pause

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

0:58 Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving Senior Luncheon