Iraqi troops capture 3 more neighborhoods in eastern Mosul

1:00 From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage Pause

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:05 Classical guitarist Mark Hilliard Wilson of Seattle visits Pasco High students

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:16 Scene of Van Giesen Street wreck where motorcyclist was killed