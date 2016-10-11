Girl found wrapped in dead parents' arms in China collapse

Chinese state media say rescuers have recovered a 3-year-old girl who survived under the remains of collapsed homes by being protected by the bodies of her dead parents.
At least 22 people died in the collapse Monday of a group of decrepit homes in eastern China. Six people survived and are in stable condition.
State broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday that firefighters found the girl and her dead parents under the rubble after 15 hours of rescue work on the outskirts of the city of Wenzhou.
CCTV said the child had only minor injuries and avoided being struck by heavy objects. Her parents died after being hit by a piece of cement floor. They were found with their arms around their daughter.
