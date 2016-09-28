Patty Murray wins in long fight to get VA to pay for in-vitro fertility treatments

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington declared victory Wednesday in her long battle to get the federal government to provide in-vitro fertility treatments for wounded veterans.
The Senate included the measure in a broader year-end spending bill that passed the Senate 76-26. It’s also expected to pass the House.
Murray, a Democrat, has promoted the issue since 2012.
“Our country makes a promise to veterans to take care of them long after their service is over. Yet for more than 20 years, because of politicians’ personal beliefs, this country has denied veterans with service-related injuries the one thing that could help them realize their dreams of having a family,” Murray said.
Congress first banned the Veterans Administration from paying for in-vitro fetilization treatments in 1992, responding to concerns that assisted reproduction would result in the destruction of some fertilized embryos.
