Should U.S. pull personnel out of Turkey after coup attempt there?

0:33 Placer County deputy orders bear cub to stay out of trash can Pause

1:26 United Blind of Tri-Cities celebrates its 40th anniversary

1:27 High-speed pursuit ends with suspect vehicle rollover

1:55 In honor of the 50th anniversary of the first Star Trek episode: Star Trek vs. Star Wars

0:48 4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7

1:07 Pedestrian hit, seriously injured by pickup on West Clearwater Avenue at Highway 395 in Kennewick

0:31 Florida woman charged with arson after setting wrong car on fire

1:41 Fresno woman's facial birthmark starts social experiment that leads to 50 artist interpretations

0:46 Police from Tri-Cities chase car through Kennewick, Finley

1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep?