Venezuela suspect claimed to be first lady’s son, agent testifies

The nephews of Venezuela’s first lady made their strongest argument yet Friday that they’re victims of a U.S. political plot against the Venezuelan government.
Efrain Campo, 29, and Francisco Flores, 30, who were arrested last year in Haiti for conspiracy to smuggle 800 kilograms of cocaine into the U.S., pressed federal agents through their attorneys to admit that they constructed an elaborate plan targeting the defendants because of their ties to the first family.
The arrest, which took place in Haiti, was considered so sensitive that U.S. Special Agent Robert Zachariasiewicz, who supervised the investigation for the Drug Enforcement Administration, briefed the Haitian minister of justice personally because of the potential fallout from Venezuela. At the time, Campo was claiming to be the son of Cilia Flores, whose husband is Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, Zachariasiewicz said.
“We felt the minister of justice should be prepared for the political ramifications,” Zachariasiewicz said.
The federal case against the nephews has driven an existing wedge even further between United States and Venezuela. The Obama administration, which has said Venezuela has “failed demonstrably” to adhere to its obligations under international counter-narcotics agreements, has stepped up its enforcement against alleged traffickers inside Venezuela’s inner circle, including indicting the Venezuelan justice minister, Gen. Nestor Reverol.
“It further puts a spotlight on the level of corruption and criminality within the Venezuelan state,” said Brian Fonseca, director of the Gordon Institute for Public Policy at Florida International University. “That’s important from an international community perspective, not just an American perspective, where you can only do so much of this stuff before you get the Brazils and the Argentines and the Chiles to start speaking out, which is what we’ve started to see them do more and more with a sense of confidence that this is not a legitimate, law-abiding regime.”
Maduro has called the U.S. drug charges a conspiracy. His wife, a powerful political figure in her own right, accused U.S. agents of kidnapping her nephews.
The prosecution has a strong case, including alleged confessions to a complex plot to smuggle cocaine into the United States. But federal prosecutors have yet to make a hard connection that links the nephews with the presidency. Several recorded conversations between the defendants and confidential sources have yet to be revealed.
To be clear, the trial has yet to start. The public testimony of the past two days has been delivered in a hearing on a motion from the two nephews that their alleged confessions be declared inadmissible as evidence.
The lawyers are not supposed to use the hearing to test the merits of each other’s case. But both sides still revealed key aspects of their case.
On Friday, lawyers for Campo and Flores sought to discredit the prosecution’s key witnesses, including at least two confidential sources who helped strike a deal with the defendants to smuggle the cocaine. The lawyers said that neither the witnesses nor the U.S. agents ever saw 800 kilograms of cocaine – more than three-quarters of a ton.
Defense lawyers John Zach and Michael Mann spent over an hour questioning how a confidential source collected at least $400,000 from the U.S. government yet continued to conduct unsanctioned drug deals, abused drugs and prostitutes while on DEA missions and repeatedly withheld key information from federal agents and prosecutors.
“Yes, I did lie to them,” said the confidential source, whose name was not being revealed because of the sensitivity of the case.
The prosecution has responded that it was clear the two nephews had the means and capacity to deliver several hundred kilograms of cocaine. Zachariasiewicz described the nephews as “players in the game.”
“It takes a lot of weight to put 800 kilograms of cocaine together,” Zachariasiewicz, adding.
