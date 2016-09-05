Albanian crackdown on cannabis destroys 1.7 million plants

Albanian police say they have successfully cracked down on cannabis growers, destroying more than 1.7 million plants so far this year.
Altin Qato, a senior police director, on Monday said officers had destroyed three times the number of plants compared with last year. They also arrested about 150 people.
Qato said that cannabis-growers have exploited remote mountainous areas inaccessible to vehicles and parcels of land with no owner, "which has made police work very difficult."
Albania was a major cannabis producer in Europe three years ago, when the government set fighting it as a main focus of its work. Now it says police operations against drug cultivation have cost the criminal gangs billions of euros.
