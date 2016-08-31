New iPhone ready for debut — and a big change

Apple will next week unveil its new generation of iPhone in what has become its anticipated annual fall ritual.
But unlike a camera with higher resolution or faster processor, one new feature may make more users frustrated than excited: A leaked packaging insert for the iPhone 7 seems to confirm rumors that the headphone jack will be eliminated from the phone. The new devices will come with a set of Lightning EarPods, which will use the same port as the Lightning charger.
That means that iPhone users who have upgraded their headphones to another brand will have to use an adapter or buy new headphones. The packaging indicates a Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter will be included with iPhone 7 products, a departure from Apple’s usual business practice of requiring users to buy such accessories separately.
This isn’t the first time Apple has made a major port change on the iPhone. In 2012 with the release of the iPhone 5, the technology giant abandoned the iPod dock connector it had used since the first iPod went on the market in favor of the Lightning. In addition to being the charger used for the iPhone, Apple put it on Mac keyboard and trackpad, and the Apple TV remote.
The iPhone 7 will officially be unveiled on Sept. 7.
