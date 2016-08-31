A 72-minute trip from Fort Lauderdale to Cuba makes history

A mother and daughter from Utah took a leap to experience history. A couple snagged a chance to save money and see family. A woman returned home for a quick vacation. And a man finally had a chance at reunion with his children — nearly a decade since their separation.
These and tens of other stories boarded Flight 387 on JetBlue in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning for a historical “first:” The inaugural commercial flight to Cuba in 55 years.
About 150 passengers, including some 75 journalists and U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, took the sold-out, 72-minute trip to the central Cuban city of Santa Clara at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The flight was wheels down in Abel Santamaria Airport, located three hours east of Havana, just after 11 a.m. Some journalists, including the Miami Herald, were denied visa requests to be among passengers on the flight.
The send-off in Fort Lauderdale included pastelitos, Cuban sandwiches, croquettes and even a cake in the shape of a cigar box. Hundreds of journalists and JetBlue personnel packed into Gate F7 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to celebrate another step in the ever-warming relations between the two countries since President Barack Obama announced the reestablishment of ties with Cuba in December 2014.
As the plane, an Airbus A320 named ‘Keep Blue and Carry On,” turned on the runway, two Broward firetrucks sprayed ceremonial cannons overhead. Piloting it were Captain Mark Luaces, raised in Miami to Cuban parents who came to the U.S. as teenagers, and First Officer Francisco Barreras’, whose parents migrated to the U.S. in 1961, the year commercial flights ceased.
“This is definitely one of the proudest moments in JetBlue’s history,” JetBlue President and CEO Robin Hayes said in an interview.
Among the media frenzy and officials were families that now have to jump less hurdles to travel home.
In the years since 1961, charters have operated flights to Cuba, often cash-only and at twice the cost of the current flights JetBlue and other airline carriers are offering to Cuba. American Airlines and Silver Airways will also start regular flights to the island in the coming week. The airlines received approval to fly to nine airports, excluding Havana, this summer.
“I heard the news [of the commercial flights] and immediately got on the computer, I wanted to see if it was true,” said Aleisis Barreda, who is traveling to Cuba for a Labor Day weekend trip to see family in Ciego de Ávila. “When I saw that it was true I didn’t want to lose the opportunity because I saw that it was exciting to book a flight from the comfort of my home, with my credit card and pay for it for a price exuberantly cheaper.”
Barreda said that her flight on JetBlue — booked for $239 round trip compared to the usual $490 she paid on charters — offered the comforts of other commercial flights, such as picking your seat ahead of traveling and not being required to arrive at the airport three to five hours early. Now she can go on short trips to Cuba, rather than having to make the most of her more expensive trips with 15-day stays, she said.
The other airlines are also offering comparatively low prices to fly to Cuba.
“Being part of this first flight excites me because I can perhaps share my experience with other people who can also do the same as me — start going to Cuba,” Barreda said.
To be sure, flying commercial creates some limitations in terms of baggage — a major component of charter flights that families have taken advantage of to take provisions to family members on the island.
The first bag, up to 50 pounds, is included on JetBlue. Passengers are limited to two bags but must pay $35 for a second bag and oversize fees for bags that weigh more than 50 pounds. That gets capped at 70 pounds. Boxes, in which Cuban travelers generally took TV’s and laptops to family, won’t be allowed. Earlier this month, American Airlines also got pushback for its baggage policy, which allows up to five bags or boxes but with growing fees for each, and said it was revising its policy.
Travelers to Cuba will also be faced with additional paperwork due to a U.S. embargo that is still in place on the island nation. Americans who wish to travel there must prove they fall under 12 categories of travel, which excludes travel for strictly tourism. Travelers will still need to obtain an entrance visa, the most common form of which is referred to as a tourist card or visa. JetBlue said it has baked in an affidavit form into the sign-up process so travelers can prove they fulfill one of the 12 categories of travel at booking and will also sell visas upon check-in for about $50. Visas for business or media won’t be available at check-in.
At the celebration in Fort Lauderdale for the first flight, Cuba’s Ambassador to the U.S., José Ramón Cabañas, defined the moment as historic, but also eased questions about whether Cuba is ready to receive regular service from the U.S.
Nearly 4,800 charter flights flew into Cuba in 2015, Cabañas said, and 600 aircrafts fly into the 10 Cuban airports from 110 countries every day.
“The security and safety of these flights will not be an issue of concern,” he said. “Cuba is open to continuing the cooperation in this and other areas to provide better service to all its passengers.”
And, in a plug to the embargo, Cabañas said it is Cuba’s hope that “all remaining obstacles that limit further exchange between our two countries will be removed.”
Many of those barriers have already come down in the ever-warming relations between the former Cold War foes.
Following the inaugural flight, JetBlue will begin to operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday flights from Fort Lauderdale before daily service begins on Oct 1. JetBlue will also fly daily to Camagüey starting Nov. 3 and Holguín beginning Nov. 10 from Fort Lauderdale.
American Airlines is offering flights to Cuba from Miami International Airport to Cienfuegos, Holguín, Camagüey, Santa Clara and Varadero, with its inaugural flights to Cienfuegos and Holguín kicking off on Sept. 7. It plans to take about 160 passengers from Miami in its inaugural flight to Cuba.
Frontier, Southwest Airlines and Sun Country Airlines also have won DOT approval for routes outside Havana but have not yet announced when they will begin service.
And regional airline Silver Airways will fly to Cuba for the first time early in the morning on Sept. 1, with about 30 travelers, to Santa Clara from Fort Lauderdale. The airline has secured Cuban approval to fly to Camagüey, Cienfuegos, and Holguín but is still awaiting the OK to fly from Fort Lauderdale to Santiago de Cuba, Cayo Coco, Varadero, Cayo Largo and Manzanillo. The airline tried to secure Cuban approval to fly before JetBlue, on Aug. 30, but was denied.
Frontier, Southwest Airlines and Sun Country Airlines also have earned approval from the Department of Transportation for routes outside Havana but have not yet announced when they will begin service.
JetBlue has also tentatively been awarded four daily flights between Havana and Fort Lauderdale, New York City and Orlando. Neither JetBlue nor American, which was awarded five daily flights to Havana, have announced what dates they will fly to the Cuban capital.
A slice of history
“Historical” was the most-used word at Wednesday’s inaugural flight and the reason why Salt Lake City mother-daughter duo Leanne and Natalie Spencer came to Fort Lauderdale to make the leap across the Florida Straits.
The Spencers aren’t going to Cuba to see the island — they just wanted to be on the inaugural flight. They are turning around and returning to Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.
“We wanted to do something historical,” mom Leanne Spencer, a wedding planner in Salt Lake City, said.
When the flights went on sale, Natalie, a high school senior, said her mom came “down to my room yelling, ‘We are going to Cuba!’”
The Spencers plan to visit the island on a formal Cuba-Haiti trip next year.
“I love that families have an easier way to get there,” Leanne Spencer of the new relations between Cuba and the U.S. “We were checking in at the same time as [a young family with two small children] and she was just in tears. She is so excited about just being able to go home and see her family and not have to worry and so her children will never know what she has experienced. That is pretty remarkable.”
Perhaps for no one at Gate F7 was that more important than for Erik Oliva Wednesday. The New Orleans-based Cuban father of two left the island eight years ago, leaving behind his now-12- and 16-year-old children, Ansel and Erika.
Paperwork issues delayed his homecoming trip to Cuba for nearly a decade — until now. Coinciding with the start of regular service, Oliva’s Cuban passport arrived and he hurried to book the inaugural. The first flight was going to his home province of Villa Clara.
In a red polo and sunglasses Wednesday, he sat quietly away from the fanfare.
“Imagine, to see my kids after eight years,” he said, then paused, unable to find the words.
