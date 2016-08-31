The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Tropical moisture will surge across the Southeast on Wednesday, while a cold frontal boundary drifts over the Northeast.
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to be upgraded to a tropical storm as it pushes northeastward toward the eastern Gulf Coast. This system is expected to bring high surf and stormy weather to portions of the Southeast and the southern Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to the western tier of the Florida Peninsula. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eight is likely to be upgraded to a tropical storm by Wednesday morning. Heavy rain will be possible along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. This system will trek quickly northeastward over the western Atlantic. High surf will affect portions of the Mid-Atlantic.
A cold frontal boundary will extend southwestward from southeast Canada to the central Plains. As this frontal boundary moves southeastward, it will generate showers and thunderstorms across New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the central Plains and the southern Plains. Cool and pleasant weather will settle in northwest of the frontal boundary over the upper Midwest.
Out west, monsoonal thunderstorms will pop up across parts of the Four Corners. Scattered showers will also be possible from the Pacific Northwest to the upper Intermountain West as a weak frontal system treks over the Northwest. High pressure should keep conditions dry across the remainder of the West Coast.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Tuesday have ranged from a morning low of 32 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 109 degrees at Thermal, Calif.
Comments