Ruby Lair, the only girl in a family of six boys, turns 1

Stephen and Cher Lair awoke Friday morning to the sounds of two of their sons singing “happy birthday” to Ruby, their 1-year-old daughter.
It’s been a year since the Apex family became an internet sensation when a YouTube video showed their excitement about finally adding a girl to their clan of six boys.
Now, Stephen and Cher say their sons, ages 3 to 14, adore their sister.
“The boys think that the sun rises and sets in her room,” Stephen Lair said.
In the YouTube video, which has been watched more than 8 million times, the family gathered together as Cher cut a gender-reveal cake – pink if she was having a girl, blue if she was having a seventh son.
“It’s going to be blue,” she predicted.
When she glimpsed the pink filling, Cher started screaming.
The family got a taste of fame, with an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and visits from countless camera crews.
Ruby Jane Lair arrived on Aug. 26, 2015, with a band of brothers anxiously waiting to meet their sister.
The family planned to throw a first-birthday party for Ruby on Saturday. It clearly has a theme: pink.
Pink party supplies were scattered around the family’s home Friday, and three pale-pink dresses hung at the bottom of the staircase.
“We have several to choose from,” said Cher, who plans to also wear a pink dress. Stephen and all six boys will wear pink shirts.
When Ruby was born, her brothers took turns holding her, marveling at how small she was. Now they’re happy she’s old enough to play, although they can’t yet wrestle with her in the backyard like they do with each other.
Six-year-old Houston was skeptical of Ruby at first, running out of the room when she came home from the hospital. But now he is the most protective of her, Stephen said.
Shepherd, 5, shares a room with Ruby. His favorite thing about his roommate?
“She doesn’t wake me up at night,” he said.
His parents often hear him singing “You Are My Sunshine” to Ruby as he hands her stuffed animals.
Stephen and Cher said the family enjoyed their brief time in the spotlight, but they’re happy life has settled back into a normal routine.
Ruby is a typical baby who is starting to walk and enjoys reading with her mom.
On Friday, the boys took turns entertaining Ruby in their living room while their parents prepared for the party. They cooed and danced as Ruby burst into peals of laughter.
“Don’t sit on her,” warned Jackson, 14, the oldest, as Ruby crawled around an ottoman.
