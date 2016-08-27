Hapless burglary suspect is shot after he and an accomplice fall though ceiling

Two men allegedly trying to rob a south Macon check cashing store fell through the ceiling Saturday morning and one was shot during an exchange of gunfire, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The manager of Discount Check Cashing, 1411 Rocky Creek Road, and an employee reportedly heard noises in the ceiling sometime before 9:15 a.m., and as the manager investigated, two men fell from the ceiling, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
While one of the men tried to rob the business, a man in the store exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, according to the release.
One of the suspects, 22-year-old Rarrekcus Delbridge, of Lawrenceville, was shot in the leg. He was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was later charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery. When Delbridge is released from the hospital, he’ll be taken to the Bibb County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
The other suspect, described as a black man with dreadlocks wearing a red zip-up hooded jacket and black pants, was last seen running behind the Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 1425 Rocky Creek Road. It’s unknown if he was struck by the gunfire, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the robbery attempt or the second suspect’s whereabouts, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
