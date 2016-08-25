‘Who does this to a little child? … Oh what evil.’

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast Pause

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

0:54 Young entrepreneurs run lemonade stand to raise money for fair, carnival admission

1:24 Opening of Sage Crest Elementary School

2:05 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet a NASCAR hauler driver and tour the 'storage space on wheels'

1:12 Kahlotus resident Mirela Haurdic tells about fire evacuation