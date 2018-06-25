Teetering chairs got driver pulled over. His next load really went out on a limb, Mass. cops say

Old habits must die hard for this Massachusetts driver.

Police pulled over a pickup driver on June 20 in Springfield, Massachusetts, after noticing an impressively precarious pile of chairs, furniture and filing cabinets stacked haphazardly in the bed of his truck, photos show. He had been traveling down Interstate 91 at the time.

An officer cited the driver, according to police. Then he was sent on his way.

But less than a week later, the driver was at it again.

A Chicopee police officer pulled over the driver the second time on Memorial Drive, the department said on Facebook. Chicopee Police Department

This time, on June 25, the man was hauling a gigantic load of leafy branches in the back of the pickup. Foliage was spilling out the sides and rear as if the truck were a huge, mobile window box, photos show.

Chicopee officers cited the driver again, this time for having an unsecured load, and obstructed plate and obstructed tail lights, police said.

Police also said they are considering having the man undergo remedial “rules of the road” education.

Officers described both loads as “extremely dangerous,” and encouraged other members of the public not to follow the driver’s bad example.

The second hazardous load the driver was cited for, viewed from the back. Chicopee Police Department

“If you have to carry a load in your pickup truck, DO NOT DO IT LIKE THIS,” Michael Wilk, a spokesperson for the Chicopee Police Department, wrote on Facebook. “And, if you ever see something like this operating, call, so we can stop it, before someone gets hurt.”

Commenters asked on Facebook whether officers let the man drive away with his teetering cargo.





“People get stopped for safety violations all the time,” the Chicopee Police Department replied. “We have no right to tow the car, only issue a citation. Unless extreme circumstances.”





That said, police officers compelled the driver to make the vehicle more road-safe before letting him drive off.

“He was made to secure it better,” the department wrote in response to a Facebook comment. “And clear out the lights area.”