Man hangs onto car hood at high speeds on Miami highway

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.
Whether health information is stored on paper or electronically, patients have the right to keep it private, the right to get a copy of their records, to request to make a change to those records, and to know how that information is used and shared.
Sky Frame, a Wendy's employee in Catoosa, Okla., posted video to Facebook that shows a dead mouse and mouse feces inside a bag of burger buns at the restaurant. She says management has not done anything to address a recurring mouse issue.
The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.
Prak Dara and his girlfriend Kara Hills were reunited with their dog, Titan, on June 3 after he had been kidnapped from his home in Katy, Texas, three months prior. Titan was found almost 1,000 miles away in Greenville, SC thanks to his microchip.
A suspect has been arrested in an arson attempt in Union City, California. She was caught on surveillance video trying to light a Molotov cocktail outside of Safari Kid preschool and daycare, police said. Authorities are investigating her motive.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
Emma Vásquez marches with fellow protesters to deliver tacos to the office of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on Wednesday, Jun. 13, mocking his reference to Latinos as "taco-eaters" under an ICE program known as 287g.