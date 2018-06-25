Mom asked 34-year-old son to turn down music, documents say. Then she was found dead

A mother asking her 34-year-old son to turn down music lead to a deadly fight in Indiana last week, according to court documents, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Patricia Bassey texted her son, Gabriel, to “please lower the music” in the basement of their Indianapolis condo early June 19, probable cause documents say. He responded by saying “please lower your standards,” authorities said, according to the newspaper.

The text exchange then turned into an argument over money, Gabriel Bassey told police, the IndyStar reported. Bassey’s mother "slapped him” during the fight, an affidavit said, reported FOX 59. Bassey got angry and pushed his mom and started "hitting her in the face,” authorities said. He kept beating her when she fell to the floor, the affidavit alleges, reported the news station.

Bassey stopped when he “realized what he was doing,” court records say, and left the woman — who was still breathing — downstairs, FOX 59 reported. But the next day, she hadn’t moved and was no longer breathing, authorities said, the news station reported.

That’s when Bassey reportedly called 911, telling dispatchers he thinks he may have killed his mother, WTHR said.

When officers got to the scene, they found Patricia Bassey, 54, dead inside the home. Officials say she died from blunt force trauma, the news station reported.

Bassey was arrested on charges of murder, WTHR reported.

In 2016, a Springfield, Oregon, man’s grandmother asked him to turn his rap music down, police said. Isiah Vickery responded by trying to drown her in her toilet and bathtub, police allege, according to reports.