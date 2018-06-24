Dancing thief steals scratchers tickets from convenience store

The St. Louis County Police Department released surveillance video from a convenience store in Mississippi showing a dancing thief stealing scratchers tickets.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

National

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.

Understanding your rights under HIPAA

National

Understanding your rights under HIPAA

Whether health information is stored on paper or electronically, patients have the right to keep it private, the right to get a copy of their records, to request to make a change to those records, and to know how that information is used and shared.