California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

In this photo provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., early Sunday, June 24, 2018. The fire burned actively throughout the night in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County. The Pawnee Fire, which broke out Saturday, was one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection via AP

Jonathan Cox