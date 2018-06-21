Texas man was ‘paranoid’ about hidden cameras. He murdered his boyfriend over it, prosecutors say

Hidden cameras were all over the San Antonio, Texas, apartment he shared with his meth-dealing boyfriend, the accused murderer said.

But when David Villarreal asked his boyfriend to turn off the cameras so his every move wouldn’t be recorded, a fight erupted between the two — and it ended in the meth-fueled 2015 stabbing death of Aaron Estrada, Villarreal’s 29-year-old boyfriend and dealer, according to prosecutors.

Villarreal, 32, is now on trial for murder in his boyfriend’s death, KSAT reports.

“I asked him to just turn everything off, his phone, camera, turn off just everything in the apartment. I just didn’t want anything on,” Villarreal said in court Thursday, the San Antonio Express News reports. “I was paranoid there were cameras watching me.”

Estrada assured Villarreal the extensive security system had been disabled, Villarreal testified. But Villarreal — high on meth from hours earlier and still skeptical — ran over to the circuit breaker and flipped all the switches, he said. That’s when Estrada (who had also smoked meth that day) became upset, he said. Estrada ran out of the room and headed for a bedroom safe that held knives and a revolver, the newspaper reports.

Villarreal, meanwhile, went to the kitchen and grabbed “a cheap steak knife” of his own, hiding it in his back pocket. Defense attorneys said in court this week that Villarreal used it to stab his boyfriend in self-defense during a “drug-fueled battle for his life,” after the two confronted one another again, KSAT reports.

“He was choking me and I was scared that, I don’t know, that he could kill me,” Villarreal said, according to the TV station. “I wasn’t thinking. I just reacted.”

A broken knife and bloody scissors were discovered in Estrada’s apartment when his body was found, the Express News reports. Estrada had been stabbed a total of seven times, including across the back of his head and on the side of his throat. On Estrada’s hands were lacerations where he tried to fend off the attack.

“It was a nightmare. That’s what it felt like,” Villarreal said in court, according to KSAT. “I was just standing over him bloody with, like, blood all over me.”

Authorities arrived at the gruesome crime scene at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, 2015. Villarreal had told a friend about the killing, and the friend called police, WOAI reported at the time of Estrada’s death. Shortly after that, a warrant for Villarreal’s arrest was issued.

Villarreal was arrested later that night in Austin, more than an hour’s drive northeast of San Antonio, WOAI reported at the time.

He could faces up to life in prison if convicted.