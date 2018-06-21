Teens pistol-whipped pregnant delivery driver, cops say. Armed man heard her screams

The suspects were pistol-whipping the woman outside an Atlanta home when her screams alerted a nearby resident, WSB-TV reported.

Dennis Madaris heard her in distress and left his home to discover her being beaten, Madaris told the news station. “One of them turned around and had a gun in his hand," Madaris said, referring to one of the suspects.

The woman, who’s eight months pregnant, was delivering a pizza Wednesday night, WXIA reported. But no one was at the house when she got there. Then three suspects came behind her — and one of them was armed with a handgun, she told police, the news station reported.

Atlanta Officer Jarius Daugherty says the armed teen began to strike the victim with the weapon and demanded the keys to her car, reported the Atlanta Journal Constitution. She tried unsuccessfully to get away from the suspects by running to a nearby home, police said. The suspects kept assaulting her, authorities said, reported AJC.

That’s when Madaris jumped into action, he said — and the gun didn’t scare him off because he had his own.

"I told them, ‘Drop the gun or I’ll drop you,’ and they threw the gun down and all three of them took off,” Madaris told WSB-TV.

Police say a boy and a girl, both 16, were later caught and arrested on charges of criminal attempt to commit robbery and other offenses. The boy is also charged with having a firearm during the attempted robbery, authorities said, AJC reported. Police are looking for a third suspect, according to WXIA.