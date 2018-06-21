Obama, like Trump, grappled with family immigration

In this Dec. 16, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border. Four years ago, Obama faced a similar crisis when record numbers of Central American immigrants fleeing violence began showing up at the border. Officials had to deal with the same court case the current administration began fighting Thursday, June 21, 2018, a day after President Donald Trump issued a new executive order on the treatment of migrants. Andrew Harnik AP Photo