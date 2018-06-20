Understanding your rights under HIPAA

Whether health information is stored on paper or electronically, patients have the right to keep it private, the right to get a copy of their records, to request to make a change to those records, and to know how that information is used and shared.
By
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Living

Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.