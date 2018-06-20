Trump's immigration order likely to replace one crisis with another

President Donald Trump's immigration executive order attempts to solve one contentious action — the separation of families — but is expected to bring back another — locking them up together indefinitely.
The order, which Trump said he would sign Wednesday, would no longer allow parents to be separated from their children after crossing the southern border but would resurrect another policy that allows for mothers and children to be detained together for an indefinite period of time.
“The administration’s idea of a solution to a problem it caused is to keep children jailed indefinitely alongside their parents," Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., told McClatchy. "Because immigration courts are flooded, cases can take months or years to adjudicate. It is immoral to lock up children for an undetermined amount of time while families wait through a drawn-out legal process. ”
Trump's decision to sign an executive order comes after his administration began enforcing a new zero tolerance policy that calls for prosecuting all adults who crosses the border illegally. Children are separated from their parents, held in separate facilities and then sent to a shelter and eventually to stay with sponsors. The separation of children from parents has led to bipartisan protest across the United States and Congress as images of children in cages and sounds of crying babies dominated the news and social media.
'We have compassion, we want to keep families together. It's very important," Trump told lawmakers at the White House. "I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive but ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."
The House is scheduled to vote on a broader immigration package Thursday that also would allow the indefinite detention of immigrant families. Democrats are expected to vote against the bill but many Republicans, including a group of moderate lawmakers, are expected to vote for the bill. It is not clear the bill will pass.
The White House has not released details about the executive order. It's unclear how the executive order would avoid violating a 1997 court case, known as the Flores settlement, that prohibits the federal government from keeping children, even with their parent, in immigration detention for more than 20 days. The order will likely be challenged in court.
"Children should not be separated from their parents who are seeking asylum — but neither can the answer be the indefinite jailing of these children with their parents," said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a pro-business group created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to work on immigration issues. "We reject this false choice."
Family detention surged during President Barack Obama's term when a surge of Salvadoran, Honduran and Guatemalan immigrants raced into the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, fleeing violence and poverty, leading the Department of Homeland Security to significantly increased its capacity to house families.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement argued that family residential centers were an effective and humane alternative by keeping families together as they awaited their immigration hearings or are deported. But immigrants complained of poor conditions and isolation at the centers.
“The idea that the way to end family separation is to indefinitely jail kids with their parents in family gulags at the border is as morally reprehensible as separating kids from their parents," said Frank Sharry, executive director of America’s Voice, an immigration advocacy group."
