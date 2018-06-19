Watch internet sensation Chubbs the fat cat get love at the shelter

Chubbs, a 29-pound Himalayan mix cat, was found wandering the streets of Altadena last week. He captured hearts online and will be up for adoption on Wednesday.
By
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Living

Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.