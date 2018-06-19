'I am in control.' During sex, cop choked woman who had mental capacity of a child, Ga. police say

A police officer in Cobb County, Ga., faces multiple charges after police say he choked and struck a woman when the two were having sex, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The woman, who was not identified, is an adult but has the mental capacity of someone between the ages of 10 and 14, Cobb County police chief Mike Register said at a press conference Tuesday.
Cobb County Police officer Robert Lanier New was arrested Monday night and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery, the AJC reported.
Police say New strangled the woman and slapped her about the face during a sexual encounter with her sometime in March, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Marietta Daily Journal.
Police say New continued to contact the woman by phone after the incident, and sent one message that read "I am in charge, I am in control," according to WXIA. Police say the woman was “shaking due to fear" during a police interview about the allegations, according to the station.
New has been with the Cobb County Police Department since 2005, and was arrested late Monday night and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, Fox 5 reported. He was placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the station.
During a news conference, Chief Register called the officer's alleged actions "disturbing" and said the officer met the woman online before they met in person.
A search was also conducted on an undisclosed location to try to find certain items officers were looking for, Register said at the conference, but did not specify what those items were, saying the investigation was ongoing.
Register said the sexual contact appeared to be consensual, but that police were investigating what happened during that encounter. Register added that the Special Victims Unit was involved due to the woman's mental status.
"The Cobb County Police Department is a department with integrity and accountability, and we will do the right thing for the victim, and also due process for the officer," Register said.
Comments