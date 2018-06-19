Michael Vines
The gun on his forehead wasn't illegal, but the one he had elsewhere was, cops say

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

June 19, 2018 11:24 AM

A man with a forehead tattoo of a pistol was arrested for having a real one in his possession after a recent car crash in Greenville, S.C., according to police.

Officials said Michael Vines is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, but that he had a .38-caliber revolver on him when he was involved in a wreck near the intersection of Green Avenue and Guess Street.

Greenville firefighters noticed Vines toss the pistol into the grass after the crash, police said in a press release.

The discovery led to Vines being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.

He was also charged with driving with a suspended license and driving too fast for conditions, according to police.

