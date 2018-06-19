'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to the United States-Mexico border. Orantes, a Salvadoran mother, says she hasn’t spoken to Abel in a month, since immigration officials separated them after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. (Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP)