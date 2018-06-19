5-year-old was locked in her room - then was found dangling from the window, Minnesota cops say

A mom and son were driving through the town of Green Isle, Minnesota, the night of June 14 when they spotted something that stopped them in their tracks: a little girl hanging off a second-story window.
The mom told police her son rushed to the house to see what he could do and caught the 5-year-old before she could fall to the ground, according to KARE.
A deputy from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home, where they found the girl's mother, 47-year-old April Grams, asleep inside, according to Southern Minnesota News. The girl reportedly told her mother, "Don't lock me in the room again," according to KARE.
Deputies were shown the girl's room, which had a lock on the outside, the Mankota Free Press reported. Grams showed the deputies that the window had a lock of its own, but the girl had apparently cut through the screen and tried to crawl out, according to the paper.
The 5-year-old also told police that, since she was not able to get to a bathroom when her door was locked, she urinated in a Halloween pumpkin, according to Southern Minnesota Today. Deputies did find a plastic pumpkin with urine inside in the girl's room, according to the site.
A deputy told the site Grams said she locked the girl in the room at 7:30 p.m. before going to sleep herself, and the child crawled from the window at about 9 p.m.
Grams was charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and was told she could keep the child only if she removed the lock from the girl's door, KARE reported.
It isn't the first time an eagle-eyed driver has helped avert disaster.
In April, a driver in Ohio spotted a 1-year-old hanging from the roof of his home and sprinted out of the car before catching the baby in her arms.. The baby had apparently gotten around a baby gate and crawled out a window.
Comments