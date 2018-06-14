Woman tried lighting Molotov cocktail at preschool in Union City, California, video shows

A suspect has been arrested in an arson attempt in Union City, California. She was caught on surveillance video trying to light a Molotov cocktail outside of Safari Kid preschool and daycare, police said. Authorities are investigating her motive.
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.

Webcam shows red-tailed hawks raising a family

From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.