School receptionist celebrates summer break with amazing intercom serenade

Regina Ballard, receptionist at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, NC celebrates the start of summer break by serenading the rest of the school over the intercom singing "At Last" by Etta James.
By
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Living

Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.

Webcam shows red-tailed hawks raising a family

National

Webcam shows red-tailed hawks raising a family

From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.