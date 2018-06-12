'This is Nazi Cola.' Utah stores pull ‘Not See Kola,’ other drinks after protest

At first, Kate Boyle thought the bottle of clear Not See Kola soda on a Utah grocery store shelf looked like something fun for an upcoming gathering with friends. Then she did a double-take.
“I looked at it and I thought, ‘wait a minute, this is Nazi Cola,’ ” Boyle told KSL-TV. Along with the name, the black eagle on the label resembles the former German coat of arms, she said.
“It’s not just a mistake or me being sensitive,” Boyle told the station. “It’s definitely racist.”
Boyle posted Monday on Twitter that she was “shocked and horrified” and calling on the Macey’s Grocery Store chain to stop selling the drinks.
The chain replied on Twitter that it was pulling the drinks from its shelves. “This item was not approved at a corporate level,” read the post.
KJZZ reported Macey’s Grocery Store also has dropped Orthodox Jooce, a grape juice with an image of a man in Orthodox Jewish attire on the label, and Leninade, a lemonade-based soda, both also distributed by Real Soda of Utah.
It’s not the first time Not See Kola has prompted an outcry. In April, Macy Moon posted to Facebook that she was “very disappointed to see something so tasteless come from a Utah company.”
Real Soda of Utah replied in a comment to her post that, “We respect and understand that everyone has differing senses of humor. Our goal is to provide a wide variety of sodas and flavors that everyone can enjoy.”
Some people commenting on Moon’s post also found the name offensive, while others called it just a joke.
“I don’t think it’s a matter of a sense of humor when six million people are murdered,” Boyle told KSL-TV, noting she had heard similar comments in response to her Twitter post.
Not See Kola also can be purchased online at Amazon, where most of the reviews focus on comparing the taste to Crystal Pepsi.
